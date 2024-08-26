Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chris Basham outlines career decision after Sheffield United legend’s horrific injury led to Bramall Lane exit

Chris Basham, the Sheffield United legend, has edged a step closer to his retirement after admitting he will not be able to carry on playing elite football after the horror injury that led to his Blades exit. The defender spent 10 years at Bramall Lane before leaving at the end of last season, after suffering a terrible injury away at Fulham.

Basham was allowed to keep using United’s facilities for his rehabilitation and had initially privately considered prolonging his career once he had returned to something approaching full fitness. There have been various hints along the way that the 36-year-old had reached the end of his playing days, but he dropped the strongest hint so far that he is looking to the future in a weekend appearance on Sky Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I haven’t said it publicly but I don't think I'll be able to carry on playing elite football,” Basham admitted. “It's just a bit too far for me now, at my tender age of 36. It's an injury I didn’t foresee coming but it made my decision a lot easier than trying to keep pushing to be a footballer.

“I've really enjoyed my career, I got to 36 and would've been hunting for a club this year. Everyone knows how hard it is to find a new club at 36, and it took it out of me to think how I was going to get another club. It’s been an easy decision and I’m quite relaxed about it. I’ve had a bit of family time and some things that I never thought would come up. And I’m really enjoying it.”

Basham was in attendance in the press box as a local radio co-commentator for the Blades’ opening-day win at Preston North End and remains highly thought of at Bramall Lane, after being one of a number of experienced players to depart after relegation last summer as United looked to freshen up their squad.