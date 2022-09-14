On target for the first time since arriving on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, Khadra’s strike moved the visitors four points clear of second-placed Norwich City ahead of their meeting with Bristol City this evening.

Revealing defender Max Lowe discovered he faces up to three months on the sidelines because of a hamstring injury before the fixture in south Wales, Heckingbottom admitted his team had “been made to work” by Russell Martin’s side.

Sheffield United's Reda Khadra celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Swansea.com Stadium: David Davies/PA Wire.

But asked to identify the best quality United demonstrated during a compelling Championship fixture, the United manager told The Star: “For me, it was the perseverance. The three great tackles from Anel Ahmedhodzic, Rhys Norrington-Davies and finally Bash (Chris Basham) that prevented Swansea from turning the three good openings they had into genuine opportunities. Wes (Foderingham) our goalkeeper didn’t have a save to make and that’s why, because of that desire the lads at the back showed. If you want me to name the thing that pleased me the most, that was definitely it. As much as the winner.”

Khadra pounced with only seconds remaining as United launched a counter attack involving fellow substitutes James McAtee and Rhian Brewster. Martin, whose team slipped to 21st, insisted the German’s effort should have been disallowed because of Brewster’s challenge on Kyle Naughton before he provided the assist. But Heckingbottom was nonplussed, saying: “Listen, if I was them then I’d probably complain. But genuinely, I didn’t think there was anything in it. He wanted the ball, that was all.”

Despite watching United stretch their unbeaten league run to eight, with six of those ending in victories, Heckingbottom revealed news from South Yorkshire, where Lowe was examined by a consultant earlier in the day, had taken the shine off the occasion.

“It’s as good as we could have hoped for,” he said. “But even then, when you learn that Max is probably going to be out for 12 weeks, I’m not sure it’s anything to be pleased about.”

Sheffield United's Reda Khadra and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham celebrate after the Sky Bet Championship match at the Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea: David Davies/PA Wire.