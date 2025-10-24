Sheffield United will be hoping to continue their recent upturn in results when they face Preston North End on Friday night.

Sheffield United will be going in search of a third successive Championship win when they face Preston North End at Deepdale on Friday evening.

The Blades, who won 2-0 on their last visit to Deepdale, climbed out of the relegation places for the first time this season on Tuesday evening, coming from behind to beat Blackburn Rovers 3-1 at Ewood Park.

It ensured they built on last Saturday’s slender 1-0 win over Watford at Bramall Lane, meaning they now have ambitions of putting a run of form together that will elevate them in the Championship standings.

Ahead of the Blades’ second trip to Lancashire in just four days, here are five pre-match talking points:

Blades targeting three wins in a row

If the Blades triumph at Deepdale and add another three points to their tally, it will demonstrate just how quickly fortunes can change in the Championship. This time last week, they were bottom of the table with just three points to their name.

Ahead of their reunion with former boss Paul Heckingbottom, they have the opportunity to record a third win in seven days and find themselves on four times the number of points they had a week ago.

United last won three games on the spin in February (a run of four), meaning they have gone several months without building up a head of steam. The prospect of adding another win to their collection will continue to increase confidence levels within the squad and offer the supporters the belief that the club’s disastrous start to the season is a thing of the past.

Only six Championship clubs have been able to produce a three-game winning run so far this season, highlighting how difficult it is to do it in this division.

Duo to return?

After they started the midweek win over Blackburn on the bench, both Harrison Burrows and Tyrese Campbell played instrumental roles in helping the Blades clinch their second away win of the campaign.

Burrows scored United’s second, finishing calmly after being slipped in by Callum O’Hare, before he teed up Campbell to seal the points in added time. It marked the first game since manager Chris Wilder’s return to the club that Campbell had started on the bench, with the Blades chief later revealing he needs to be managed carefully right now.

By contrast, Burrows was starting on the bench for the third game running amid a dip in form, but he left his calling card in the second half at Ewood Park, meaning he will be eyeing a recall to the starting XI at Deepdale.

Harrison Burrows (left) will be eyeing a recall to the starting XI. | Sportimage

With this game marking United’s second in 72 hours, changes are inevitable, and Burrows and Campbell will be hoping to be among those who benefit.

Heckingbottom reunion

Friday night’s clash under the Deepdale lights will see United reunited with former boss Heckingbottom for a second time since his departure from Bramall Lane in December 2023. He returned to Bramall Lane in charge of North End towards the end of last term and saw his side edged out by the Blades, losing 1-0.

The former Barnsley chief did an excellent job during his time in charge at Bramall Lane, helping the Blades earn promotion to the Premier League in 2022/23.

During his managerial career, Heckingbottom has faced the Blades four times without winning one of them, losing three and drawing one. In fact, he has lost each of his last three meetings against the S2 outfit.

In terms of his head-to-head record against Wilder, Heckingbottom has won just one of his five previous clashes with the 58-year-old, and that was during his time as United boss, leading the Blades to a 4-1 win over Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane in March 2022.

United’s impressive record vs North End

United have dominated this particular fixture in recent years, winning each of their last four meetings with North End, meaning they are aiming to get the better of them for a fifth time in succession for the very first time.

The Blades won both meetings last term without conceding, recording a 2-0 win at Deepdale on the opening night of the campaign, before winning 1-0 at Bramall Lane in March.

In addition to winning each of their last four tussles with the Lancashire outfit, the Blades are also unbeaten in eight against them, winning six. Their last defeat to North End was back in April 2018, while you have to go back to December 2017 for the Blades’ last defeat at Deepdale.

Sheffield United won 2-0 on their last visit to Deepdale. | Getty Images.

Peck needs to be on his best behaviour

After earning his fourth yellow card of the season against Blackburn on Tuesday night, Blades midfielder Sydie Peck is on the cusp of receiving a one-match ban.

The former Arsenal youngster, who has started every Championship game this season, was cautioned following a flashpoint with Blackburn ace Taylor Gardner-Hickman, meaning he is now just one booking away from an automatic one-match ban.

English Football League rules state that any player who amasses five yellow cards in their team’s opening 19 league fixtures must serve a one-match suspension, meaning he will miss next Saturday’s tussle with Derby County if he is cautioned against North End.