Former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom was furious with the officiating that went against his Preston North End side in midweek.

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom believes the English Football League may have to consider introducing VAR in the Championship after a series of decisions went against his side in Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City at Deepdale.

Phil Neumann’s first half header sentenced North End to their first Championship home defeat of the campaign, but Heckingbottom was more interested in remarking on the decisions that went against his team during his post-match press conference.

North End were unimpressed by the awarding of Birmingham’s winner and had a crop of penalty shouts waved away, meaning the performance of the officials was the main post-match talking point from the Lilywhites’ point of view.

And ahead of Friday night’s tussle with Sheffield United at Deepdale, the former Blades boss, who joined North End in August last year, has admitted VAR may need introducing in the division to ensure big decisions are made correctly.

Asked by BBC Radio Lancashire if it is time for VAR to be introduced in the Championship, Heckingbottom, as quoted by the Lancashire Post, said: “Well it is. So, I'm a fan of VAR because we win that game and we would’ve won so many games last season off VAR.

“Back to my point, 100 per cent we're refereed different to the teams, otherwise I wouldn't be saying that.

Heckingbottom fumes over officiating

“But all VAR does, for me, is bring another person into it who doesn't deserve to be in the game, knows nothing about football, absolute nonsense - and it kills the atmosphere in stadiums. I hate it as a fan.

“I hate VAR as a fan, but when you're involved in football like I say and you're witnessing that, no one associated with Preston deserves that tonight.”

He continued: “I keep banging on and I'll say it again to the crowd, I'm speaking for them as well tonight when I'm saying the frustration. They've probably not seen as much as I've seen and understand how bad the referee was for their team tonight. They just won't, so they need to understand that.

“And I said to the players at half-time, he's not going to give us the game, we have to go and earn it. We're used to it, it's what happens to us, so we need more from the fans, the players... we won't get frustrated.

“I've made a conscious effort this season to not let them affect what I do. I can talk about them afterwards, but they won't be affecting how we prepare for the next game.”