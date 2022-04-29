Speaking ahead of tonight’s visit to Queens Park Rangers, his team’s penultimate match of the regular season programme, Paul Heckingbottom confessed he is not surprised by the sight of the Norwegian growing in stature as the battle to qualify for the Championship play-offs intensifies.

Capped 26 times by his country, Berge produced one of his most mature performances in a United jersey when Cardiff City were beaten at Bramall Lane last weekend; a result which ensured they travel to west London sixth in the table and two points ahead of seventh place.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United's Sander Berge in action against QPR at Bramall Lane earlier this month: Richard Sellers / Sportimage

Although fitness has been cited as a factor behind the 24-year-old’s upturn in fortunes after being troubled by a hamstring complaint at the beginning of his career in England, Heckingbottom believes his quality and experience is simply beginning to shine through.

Noting how Berge represented his former club Genk in both the Champions and Europa leagues before completing a £22m move to South Yorkshire 27 months ago, Heckingbottom said: “He’s a good footballer, we know that. He’s been involved in some really big games for us and also some really big ones for his old club, as we all know.

“So that tells you he’s a player. We know the qualities that he’s got.”

Heckingbottom’s suspicions that, as well as benefiting from a subtle change of position earlier this term, Berge is being inspired rather than inhibited by the pressure of trying to propel United back into Premier League is encouraging given the paper thin margins for error towards the top end of the division.

Sander Berge is expected to feature for Sheffield United in west London: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Having failed to secure a move away over the summer after his employers had surrendered their elite level status, Berge appears to be embracing the challenge of leading them back to the highest level. With United pushing for a place in Europe under Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder when he elected to join them amid reports of interest from Napoli, competing in the second tier is unlikely to have formed part of the career development plan Berge devised with his agent before leaving Belgium. Helping Heckingbottom take United back up would not only ensure that gets back on track but also help cement a place in Stale Solbakken’s squad for Norway’s forthcoming Nations League meetings with Serbia and Sweden.

Speaking earlier this year, Heckingbottom’s assistant Stuart McCall described how United’s coaching staff had decided to deploy Berge in an attack-minded role instead of the more defensive brief he was initially handed.

Having struck the post towards the end of the meeting with City, after Iliman Ndiaye had headed home the only goal of the contest early in the second-half, Berge travels to Rangers having scored three times in his last 10 domestic outings.