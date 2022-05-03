The meeting with opponents already destined for the Premier League could, depending upon results elsewhere in the division, decide if United qualify for the play-offs and earn themselves a shot at making an immediate return to the top-flight after being relegated last term.

Fifth in the table after Silva’s men thrashed Luton Town 7-0 yesterday, Heckingbottom’s squad triumphed 1-0 when they travelled to Craven Cottage in December. That, combined with the fact they also possess plenty of elite level experience, has convinced the 44-year-old to adopt an aggressive, attack-minded approach towards the final game of the regular season.

Iliman Ndiaye has been in superb form for Sheffield United: Alistair Langham / Sportimage

Explaining why it would be a mistake for United to place too much emphasis on the Londoners’ formidable reputation - the evisceration of Town was the 11th time they have scored four or more goals in a senior fixture since August - Heckingbottom told The Star: “When we’re ruthless, when we actually look like winners with that kind of mentality, that’s when we are at our best.

“We respect everyone. But there’s a difference between respect and fear. Our players, they don’t need to fear anyone and I know they don’t because they’ve already shown numerous times what they are capable of doing.”

“Whenever we’ve fallen short this season, it’s when we’ve not performed at our best,” he added. “And, although it’s disappointing at the time, it also tells me that when we play as we know we can then we are a match for anybody. We know that.”

Heckingbottom reminded United of their capabilities during the half-time interval of Friday’s victory over Queens Park Rangers, which means they enter the clash with Fulham two points clear of seventh placed Middlesbrough and three ahead of Millwall in eighth. Having seen them fall behind, strikes from Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Robinson and substitute Conor Hourihane saw them complete a stirring comeback and impress coaching staff and supporters alike with their spite.

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham lifts the Sky Bet Championship Trophy: Clive Rose/Getty Images

“We looked like winners, we were ruthless, that’s what we want again,” Heckingbottom said. “There was an end product, not just good play. We made things count, when we got into good positions.

“It was a tough game, as you would expect. They always are, because this league is like no other when you look at how tight it is.

“But we showed what we can do. We looked dangerous and we took opportunities. That’s what you have to do and that’s what we’ll be looking to do again.”

Although their captain and leading scorer Billy Sharp is receiving treatment for a torn muscle, United’s hopes of dispatching Fulham have been boosted by the burgeoning partnership between Ndiaye and Morgan Gibbs-White; one of the most accomplished forwards in the competition.

Morgan Gibbs-White is one of the best attacking players in the Championship: David Klein / Sportimage

Although their Serbia international Aleksandar Mitrovic has struck fear into the hearts of second-tier defences, scoring 46 times in 51 outings for club and country since August, Silva’s charges were reminded of Ndiaye’s capabilities when he netted a superb solo effort against them earlier this season.