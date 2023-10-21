News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Röhl’s first Wednesday XI revealed as Xisco’s signings recalled
Killer of popular pub landlord found guilty
Train passengers stranded in station
Major incident declared as Storm Babet batters South Yorkshire
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Sheffield United are back at Bramall Lane on Saturday as they face Man Utd (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)Sheffield United are back at Bramall Lane on Saturday as they face Man Utd (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Sheffield United are back at Bramall Lane on Saturday as they face Man Utd (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Sheffield United predicted XI to face Man Utd with a huge change at the back - gallery

Sheffield United don’t have many options available to them due to injuries, so are we to see a shake up when they face Man Utd this weekend.
Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 12:56 BST

The Blades welcome Manchester United to Bramall Lane on the return to Premier League action following the international break and it represents a great opportunity for Sheffield United to pull off a surprise and get their first win on the board, with a partisan atmosphere expected under the lights at S2.

However, Paul Heckingbottom has had a lot of thinking to do to get around the issues that have dogged his campaign, namely the loss of key players through injury. Chris Basham became the latest to be ruled out long term after his horror injury at Fulham, coming just a week after John Egan was added to the list.

MORE:Too much football, Man Utd, injuries, strong benches and January hints - Sheffield United talking points

With that in mind, there is a possibility that the three-at-the-back formation which has been pivotal to United’s success in recent years could be banished, purely because of the lack of numbers.

Here, we’ve taken a punt on that happening and picked our Blades team to face Erik ten Hag’s men on Saturday night.

Goes without saying really - Wes Foderingham has probably been United's best player this season and there's no sign of him being ousted from the number one spot anytime soon

1. Wes Foderingham

Goes without saying really - Wes Foderingham has probably been United's best player this season and there's no sign of him being ousted from the number one spot anytime soon Photo: Paul Terry

Photo Sales
Yes, we're going four at the . Jayden Bogle takes his place as a more traditional full-back but still with license to get forward. With George Baldock seemingly not quite fit enough to start according to Paul Heckingbottom, Bogle keeps his spot

2. Jayden Bogle

Yes, we're going four at the . Jayden Bogle takes his place as a more traditional full-back but still with license to get forward. With George Baldock seemingly not quite fit enough to start according to Paul Heckingbottom, Bogle keeps his spot Photo: Andrew Yates

Photo Sales
Anel Ahmedhodzic has now become a very important player, if he wasn't already. With John Egan and Chris Basham now out, he has extra responsibility to organise the defence

3. Anel Ahmedhodzic

Anel Ahmedhodzic has now become a very important player, if he wasn't already. With John Egan and Chris Basham now out, he has extra responsibility to organise the defence Photo: Andrew Yates

Photo Sales
Auston Trusty was one of the few - if only - bright sparks from th defeat to Fulham in what was his first full Premier League start. Deserves to keep his place on the left side of central defence

4. Auston Trusty

Auston Trusty was one of the few - if only - bright sparks from th defeat to Fulham in what was his first full Premier League start. Deserves to keep his place on the left side of central defence Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Paul HeckingbottomChris BashamPremier LeagueBramall LaneFulhamBlades