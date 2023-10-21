Sheffield United don’t have many options available to them due to injuries, so are we to see a shake up when they face Man Utd this weekend.

The Blades welcome Manchester United to Bramall Lane on the return to Premier League action following the international break and it represents a great opportunity for Sheffield United to pull off a surprise and get their first win on the board, with a partisan atmosphere expected under the lights at S2.

However, Paul Heckingbottom has had a lot of thinking to do to get around the issues that have dogged his campaign, namely the loss of key players through injury. Chris Basham became the latest to be ruled out long term after his horror injury at Fulham, coming just a week after John Egan was added to the list.

With that in mind, there is a possibility that the three-at-the-back formation which has been pivotal to United’s success in recent years could be banished, purely because of the lack of numbers.

Here, we’ve taken a punt on that happening and picked our Blades team to face Erik ten Hag’s men on Saturday night.

