Sheffield United vs Plymouth Argyle injury and team news with six out and five doubts amid Vini Souza concern

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 12th Dec 2024, 19:00 BST

Sheffield United welcome Plymouth to Bramall Lane with a quick turnaround from Wednesday's win at Millwall.

Sheffield United only briefly fell from top spot in the Championship but Wednesday’s 1-0 win at Millwall quickly restored their frontrunner status. Rhian Brewster scored his first Blades goal in over two years shortly before half-time, finishing off a sweeping move with what would prove the decisive moment in the game.

Chris Wilder’s side will have little time to enjoy that victory, with focus quickly turning to Saturday and the visit of Plymouth Argyle to Bramall Lane. And with such a speedy turnaround, those who missed the midweek trip south now face a race to be fit in time for this weekend.

Plymouth are winless in five and without several key players as well, with pressure growing on head coach Wayne Rooney. And as preparations continue for that Bramall Lane clash, the Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides.

On-loan winger has been out since mid-October with a groin issue. Not expected back until the New Year.

1. Ibrahim Cissoko - out

On-loan winger has been out since mid-October with a groin issue. Not expected back until the New Year. Photo: Bradley Collyer

Photo Sales
The Pilgrims captain is also out for the remainder of this year, having suffered a hamstring injury during October's 3-3 draw against Preston North End.

2. Joe Edwards - out

The Pilgrims captain is also out for the remainder of this year, having suffered a hamstring injury during October's 3-3 draw against Preston North End. Photo: Adam Davy

Photo Sales
Signed on loan from Slavia Prague in the summer but has only played 97 minutes of league action. Also out with a hamstring injury.

3. Muhamed Tijani - out

Signed on loan from Slavia Prague in the summer but has only played 97 minutes of league action. Also out with a hamstring injury. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last season's talisman has missed Plymouth's last three games with a toe injury and will not return until the New Year. His absence has been a massive blow for the Pilgrims.

4. Morgan Whittaker - out

Last season's talisman has missed Plymouth's last three games with a toe injury and will not return until the New Year. His absence has been a massive blow for the Pilgrims. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipBramall Lane
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice