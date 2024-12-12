Sheffield United only briefly fell from top spot in the Championship but Wednesday’s 1-0 win at Millwall quickly restored their frontrunner status. Rhian Brewster scored his first Blades goal in over two years shortly before half-time, finishing off a sweeping move with what would prove the decisive moment in the game.

Chris Wilder’s side will have little time to enjoy that victory, with focus quickly turning to Saturday and the visit of Plymouth Argyle to Bramall Lane. And with such a speedy turnaround, those who missed the midweek trip south now face a race to be fit in time for this weekend.

Plymouth are winless in five and without several key players as well, with pressure growing on head coach Wayne Rooney. And as preparations continue for that Bramall Lane clash, the Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides.

Ibrahim Cissoko - out On-loan winger has been out since mid-October with a groin issue. Not expected back until the New Year.

Joe Edwards - out The Pilgrims captain is also out for the remainder of this year, having suffered a hamstring injury during October's 3-3 draw against Preston North End.

Muhamed Tijani - out Signed on loan from Slavia Prague in the summer but has only played 97 minutes of league action. Also out with a hamstring injury.