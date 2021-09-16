Sheffield United players buzzing over Morgan Gibbs-White and Iliman Ndiaye partnership

Morgan Gibbs-White and Iliman Ndiaye both made their first starts for the Blades on Saturday and after two games each, they’ve both got a couple of goals.

Gibbs-White, on loan from Wolves, scored one on his debut against Peterborough and then followed that up with the opener in the draw with Preston on Tuesday night.

Ndiaye stole the show at the weekend with a brace and although with North End keeping a closer eye on him, Tuesday’s was a quieter display, he still had United fans on their feet on a number of occasions with his trickery.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye congratulates Morgan Gibbs-White after scoring the first goal against Preston on Tuesday. Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The pair have struck up a terrific partnership and their team mates are delighted to see Gibbs-White and Ndiaye continuing to wreak havoc in the Championship.

“You can tell they have so many qualities,” said Sander Berge, who was also on the scoresheet for the Blades in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Preston.

"They are young, they move their feet really quick. They have a quick mindset, they read the game well and they enjoy and flourish by playing up there.

"They have qualities where they can beat the man. They can set up for one-two and they are very, very good.”