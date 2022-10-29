The German under-21 international hopes to make only his fourth Championship start for Paul Heckingbottom’s side at West Bromwich Albion today, following a summer loan move from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Despite struggling to rediscover the form which made him one of the most exciting players in the division last season during a placement with Blackburn Rovers, Khadra retains Heckingbottom’s support ahead of a match which pits United against opponents making their first appearance under new head coach Carlos Corberan.

But the 44-year-old has urged the attacking midfielder to be bolder when in possession and exploit the pace which made him one of the South Yorkshire club’s leading transfer targets.

Revealing further details of his conversations with Khadra and another loanee, Manchester City’s James McAtee, Heckingbottom said: “Reda isn’t here to play like any other player. I don’t want him to be ‘just like’ anyone else. I’ve told him that, the same as Macca. If they lose the ball then so be it, that happens. But they’ve got to be losing it going that way (forward) not the other. That’s where I want them to be going. I want them to be different because they are.”

Asked what else Khadra can do to revitalise his career at Bramall Lane, Heckingbottom replied: “Performances, that’s it. Not just in games but also in training every single day. Get yourself available and affect the games. Reda is here to be Reda, if you understand what I mean.”

Reda Khadra has been told to make a difference at Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

United hope their visit to The Hawthorns will mark the end of a six match winless run which has seen them slip from first to fifth in the table, as injuries continue to bite. Rhys Norrington-Davies, Sander Berge, Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe are among those unavailable for selection. Although both Ciaran Clark and Enda Stevens returned to training following long absences this week, Heckingbottom has remained coy on their prospects of featuring in the Midlands.

Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is still suspended after receiving a red card following United’s recent draw with Blackpool. But the former Rangers man could be recalled when Heckingbottom’s squad travel to Bristol City on Tuesday night. Adam Davies, the Wales international, will deputise as he attempts to wrestle the ‘number one’ status away from Foderingham.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with Reda Khadra: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Anel Ahmedhodzic and Oliver Norwood enter the game one booking away from triggering automatic bans under the totting-up protocols.

United negotiated an ‘option to purchase’ agreement with Albion before Khadra’s move north was confirmed, although it is not believed to be as binding as first thought. McAtee, meanwhile, is almost certain to return to the Etihad Stadium when his temporary deal expires at the end of the campaign after officials there indicated his switch to United was designed to equip him with the physical qualities to compete for a place in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

