Speaking ahead of Saturday’s visit to West Bromwich Albion, where he is expected to make his fifth appearance since returning to fitness, the United midfielder revealed his recovery was delayed when medical staff discovered damage to a hamstring as well as the ankle he hurt during August’s Carabao Cup tie at The Hawthorns.

“I had two injuries at one time,” said Osborn, who scored during United’s draw with Norwich City last weekend. “One on an ankle and the other to a hamstring. They were both on different legs as well and the physio reckoned he’d never seen anything like it. If I was a dog, I’d probably have been put down.”

With Rhys Norrington-Davies, Sander Berge, Max Lowe, Enda Stevens and Jayden Bogle among those currently unavailable for selection, being able to call upon the services of someone as versatile as Osborn has been a boost for manager Paul Heckingbottom as he attempts to coax United’s depleted squad back to form. The result against City means they have prepared for the meeting with Albion in fifth, six points behind leaders Burnley, having entered the recent international break ranked first.

Detailing some of the measures he has taken to stay in shape, Osborn said: “I’ve started yoga again and being more clever with my rest. It was probably an ‘overuse’ injury. Maybe I was pushing a bit too hard.”

Rhys Norrington Davies of Sheffield United and Ben Osborn (centre) warm up ahead of a game: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

