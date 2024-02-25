Sheffield United missed the chance to move off the bottom of the Premier League table despite a much-improved performance at Wolves today. The Blades acquitted themselves much better than last weekend's 5-0 hammering at home to Brighton and were left ruing a big missed chance by James McAtee in the first half.
Just moments later Wolves went up the other end and scored the only goal of the game, a header by Pablo Sarabia. The game also saw a bizarre on-field spat between teammates Jack Robinson and Vini Souza, which saw VAR take a look before deciding there was no case for a violent conduct punishment. Here's how we rated United's players at Molineux...
1. Ivo Grbic 6
Back in the side as one of four United changes and had little to do other than the Wolves goal, which saw Sarabia glance into his top corner and give the goalkeeper little chance. Involved in a bizarre moment later on when he saw Souza down and tamely attempted to put the ball out but passed it only as far as Sarabia, who sportingly stopped and put the ball out when he was well within his rights to carry on - as thousands of Wolves fans were soon reminding him
2. Jayden Bogle 6
Looked lively early on and got the better of his man before driving down the wing and should have had an assist when his clever flick from Grbic's kick-out sent Brewster clear in the first half. Had a better time of it this week than last, when he struggled against the lively Mitoma but acquitted himself much better against another top player in Neto and can be satisfied with his afternoon's work on the whole
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 7
Back on the right of United's back three with Holgate suspended and looked much more at home for it with an impressive defensive showing. Excellent defending saw him get a touch on Semedo's cross with Lemina ready to pounce behind him and on so many occasions he was in the right place at the right time to sniff out potential danger before it developed further. Also offered much more going forward in the second half. Booked for complaining after Brewster's cynical foul by Semedo later on
4. Auston Trusty 6
Back in the side to replace the suspended Holgate and justified the selection, anchoring United's defence from the middle. Almost scored an equaliser right at the end when the ball flashed across the Wolves box but Semedo was there to deny him