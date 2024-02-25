1 . Ivo Grbic 6

Back in the side as one of four United changes and had little to do other than the Wolves goal, which saw Sarabia glance into his top corner and give the goalkeeper little chance. Involved in a bizarre moment later on when he saw Souza down and tamely attempted to put the ball out but passed it only as far as Sarabia, who sportingly stopped and put the ball out when he was well within his rights to carry on - as thousands of Wolves fans were soon reminding him