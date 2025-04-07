Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder at his passionate best as Sheffield United boss voices frustration shared by Leeds United, Burnley

Just a couple of minutes earlier he had been advised by the club’s media expert to steer clear of the topic. But when the question about a section of Sheffield United’s so-called supporters who responded to a shock defeat at Oxford on Saturday with abuse and certain hand gestures towards their bemused players, Chris Wilder decided he was not going to hold back.

What followed was half an hour or so of the Blades boss at his passionate best; defending his players to the hilt, reminding anyone who cared to listen that his side’s promotion hopes did not go up in smoke at the Kassam Stadium. It wasn’t speaking for the sake of it, either, and it was difficult to disagree with a word he said as he branded those who abused his players as “an absolute disgrace.”

It is far from an isolated United problem, with the sense of entitlement spreading throughout football. Many of those Leeds United fans who were chanting about being champions again (ole, ole) in the away end at Bramall Lane not so long ago are suffering a sense of headloss; Burnley’s pragmatic style of play has few supporters outside of Turf Moor and some don’t like it internally, either.

On the most popular Blades fan forum, after the Oxford defeat, there was a thread asking of United’s players: “Do they want to be promoted?” This is where we’re at. Never mind the financial benefits that it would bring, a big portion of Wilder’s squad have never played in the Premier League before. The sense of entitlement of some, and social media, is a deadly combination.

It always seems smart in pieces like this to state emphatically that it is aimed at a minority, but it is a minority across the game that seems to be growing all the time. United is not historically a club of success - soon, the 100th anniversary will arrive of their last major piece of silverware - but three seasons out of six in the Premier League may have adjusted expectations somewhat.

Last season’s struggle may play a part, too. What, some are asking, is the point of getting back into the top-flight just to become cannon fodder and come straight back down? It’s not an unreasonable opinion but the very essence of all sport, surely, is to strive to be the best you can possibly be?

Only very few members of the Bramall Lane inner circle, too, know the plans of new owners COH Sports if and when United do get back to the top table again. Venture capitalists by their nature are accustomed to the proposition of spending money to make money and the best way for them to make a return on their investments is to make United a top-flight club, and then establish themselves as one.

“There is receiving criticism and disappointment after a poor performance or result,” said boss Wilder, “but there’s a level. I’m not going to not stand up and not say anything. I should imagine it's happened at Leeds over the last three or four games. It happened at Burnley when they were booing after a draw at home and singing a song about scoring at home.

“It's just the way football is now, but I'm not going to accept it, and I'm sure Daniel [Farke] and Scott [Parker] wouldn't accept it internally. Whether they come out and say anything is up to them, but I think most people know my character by now. I'll back my players. We have to take it all on the chin, and come punching back.”