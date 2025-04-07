Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Unitedites urged to repeat last performance after eye-catching claim

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United’s supporters have been reminded of the huge part they have to play in tomorrow’s clash with Millwall at Bramall Lane, the first of the last three home games of the regular Championship season. The Blades still have their own promotion destiny in their own hands despite the setback of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Oxford United.

United’s players went through the tape of that game on Sunday, with boss Chris Wilder sensing a determination to put things right when the Londoners arrive in South Yorkshire tomorrow evening. After that at home United have a Good Friday clash with Cardiff City and a final-day date with Blackburn Rovers, which Wilder believes will take care of themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But tomorrow’s meeting with the Lions could be a slightly different feel, without a sold-out away following to bounce off and a lingering air of disappointment from Saturday’s loss at Oxford. Unitedites made a real difference with their backing in their side’s last home game, an impressive 3-1 victory over Coventry City, which left a real impression on lifelong Blade Wilder.

“It was at its best,” he admitted. “It was at its best for as long as I've known it; whether it was in the Premier League, whether it was in the 1980s, whether it was Harry's time, whether it was us going up out of League One, us going out of the Championship in 2018/19. The Premier League year that we had, which was outstanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What I watched and felt while I wasn't here as well, and how it has been this season. On a par, I would say, to the local derby, which absolutely takes care of itself. It was outstanding. Outstanding, in terms of the energy that the supporters gave us, the backing that they gave us.

“I know that the away end's not going to be filled, and usually that is the case. I know it's a Tuesday night and people have got work and I understand all that, but we've got three home games left. The Blackburn game takes care of itself.

“Proper supporters” give Sheffield United real energy, Chris Wilder insists

“Friday night, Good Friday, takes care of itself. This is a huge game for us and at its best, like it was against Coventry, it's a huge support, energy, belief and everything that the proper supporters give us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder took aim at a section who abused his players following defeat at the Kassam, describing them as “an absolute disgrace” and “a joke.” But the result has not dampened his belief in his side’s promotion credentials. “The reaction to disappointment's been tremendous this season, but we're going to have setbacks through a season,” Wilder added.

“We might have a couple more between now and the end of the season, but I'm confident and secure in my belief that this team will go to the end, with or without those supporters. We'll keep believing, keep consistent and keep driving this forward. There's still a hell of a lot of football to be played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm sure all three teams won't win six out of six and if we do then we know where that takes us. If not we have to deal with it and move on. We focus on what we can focus on which is the next game, stick to our beliefs and replicate the behaviours we've shown all season and go again.”