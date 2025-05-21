Sheffield United handed major Wembley boost as big Sunderland fitness update emerges ahead of play-off final

Sheffield United could be dealt another big Wembley boost on the injury front ahead of this weekend’s play-off final with Sunderland. The Blades reported a clean bill of health ahead of Saturday’s game, with Femi Seriki and Ben Brereton Diaz expected to be available under the Wembley arch.

That leaves boss Chris Wilder with some difficult but welcome decisions if he indeed has a full complement of players to pick from - a luxury that may yet not be afforded to his opposite number Regis Le Bris. The Frenchman is sweating over the fitness of widemen Patrick Roberts and Romaine Mundle ahead of the Blades clash.

Although Roberts is expected to be okay despite feeling his calf in the closing stages of normal time in Sunderland’s epic play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City earlier this month, concern over Mundle is bigger. The left-sided forward missed full training in the aftermath of the City clash, which saw Dan Ballard’s injury-time goal send the Black Cats to Wembley.

That game was the 22-year-old’s first for more than a month as he came off the bench in extra-time, having missed the last six games of the regular Championship campaign with a second hamstring issue of the season.

His availaibility down the left could potentially free up Enzo Le Fee to move inside against the Blades but Le Bris must weigh up the risk and reward scenario of gambling on the fitness of a player who has made five Championship starts since November in the most important game of his side’s season.

Speaking about the final this week to the BBC, Mundle said: “It'll be a special moment for me. It's a dream for any player. It's definitely a big dream of mine and hopefully it will come true on Saturday.

“I've been there for a couple of games there when Spurs were building the new stadium, so I was there when they played Barcelona and Messi was playing. That was an unbelievable night.

“Family means everything to me, having them there for that second leg to see all that unfold. I can't imagine them watching me at Wembley. I'm very grateful for all the people around me. To win would mean everything, especially after the season with the injuries and everything.

“But mainly just for the club really, it's a massive club that deserves to be in the Premier League. The fans deserve it, they travel a lot over the season and you can see how much it means to them. The fans and the club here are so tightknit, it's almost like a family club. I just hope we can repay them for that support.”