Sheffield United get useful visit ahead of Sunderland clash as EFL decision changes play-off final landscape

Sheffield United’s players and staff were given a refresher course on the intricacies of VAR technology earlier this week ahead of this weekend’s play-off final against Sunderland at Wembley, where it will be used for the first time in the Championship this season. The Blades had a number of experiences with the controversial system during their time in the Premier League.

One of the main advantages of this season in the second tier for many fans has been the lack of VAR, with supporters able to celebrate goals without any fear that they will be taken away after multiple replays on a screen. But that prospect is back on the table at Wembley against the Black Cats.

Referee Chris Kavanagh will take charge of the game on the field, with John Brooks on VAR duty from Stockley Park. “We know him, he's a respected Premier League referee, said boss Chris Wilder of Kavanagh.

“I've not gone into the details regarding yellows and reds with the players, but the landscape has changed with the VAR being involved at the weekend. We had Craig Pawson in the club on Monday to go through certain situations and scenarios as well, so I was thankful for that option that we had.

“We talked to him, because the game at that level and refereeing at Premier League level is a different one to Championship football. We have to play the game cleanly, we have to be disciplined in our approach but we also have to be competitive.

“So, channelling that competitive aspect, the emotional approach, is important because there has to be that fire in the belly and no doubt there will be.”

Sheffielder Pawson has climbed the ladder to become a Premier League official and the Blades hope to join him in the top-flight next season by overcoming Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland and regaining their place at the top table of English football that they surrendered so meekly last time out.

“I don't ever feel I have to motivate my players to pull on a red and white shirt,” added Wilder, who has a full complement of players to choose from ahead of the trip to the capital and must choose, amongst other headaches, whether to restore Callum O’Hare to the starting line-up or keep him on the bench where he did such damage to Bristol City in the two-legged semi-final earlier this month.

“I might have to do it now and again and give them a little bit of a poke at half-time but this group has been motivated right the way through. Getting the balance right between being calm and cool and playing our way and in the flow we have played in recently, while being competitive and wanting to win, will be important.

“That's the same in any big game or any final, the team that handles the occasion and plays the game better is going to come out on top. And we've certainly got to do that.”