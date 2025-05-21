Sheffield United Wembley deadline approaches amid hopes of travel chaos easing

Sheffield United fans have until tomorrow to secure their seats for Saturday’s play-off final against Sunderland at Wembley, with extra trains put on to try and cope with the demand of supporters making their way down to London on the day. Awkwardly-timed engineering work has closed the line between Bedford and St Pancras, meaning no services can run directly between Sheffield and London.

That meant the quickest route to the capital is via Doncaster, with the limited amount of trains increasing demand and slowing down supply whilst subsequently increasing prices. Train organisers have since added an extra departure from London, leaving at 8.25pm, with a direct service to Kings Cross departing Doncaster at 9.36am.

More seats have also been added to other services to try and minimise crowding on services, with travellers advised that queuing systems may be in operation and that those without seat reservations may have to stand for the duration of the journey to London. Fans are also being advised to consider travelling on Friday or Monday instead and making a weekend in London, which would only result in additional expense on top of travel and match tickets.

Colette Casey, from LNER, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming thousands of Blades fans onboard LNER services this coming weekend as they travel to Wembley. LNER consistently works closely with other train operators and in situations like this where one rail route is not available, we’ll do all we can to help customers get where they need to be.

“With Blades fans travelling on LNER services from Doncaster and Retford, and Sunderland fans travelling down the East Coast Main Line from the north east, our trains will be extremely busy across the weekend. Make sure you follow our top travel tips to make your journey as smooth and stress-free as possible.”

Philippa Cresswell, from East Midlands Railway, added: “We fully understand the significance of the occasion for football fans and the vital role that accessible, reliable transport plays for supporters attending from South Yorkshire and beyond to cheer on the Blades at Wembley.”

Fans travelling back to Doncaster on the 10pm LNER service from London King’s Cross can get back to Sheffield on a 11.58pm TransPennine Express service. Blades fans have until 5pm on Wednesday, May 21 to secure their seats for Wembley, with a minimum of 200 loyalty points needed to avoid the risk of Sunderland fans entering the Blades area.

The Blades have started to send PDF tickets to fans via the email address linked to their ticket accounts, with a club statement urging supporters to print off their tickets to scan at the turnstiles rather than on their phones to ensure “the smoothest possible entry.”