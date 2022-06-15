Sheffield United pay glowing tribute to Adidas as significant kit change confirmed

As The Star have reported all summer, United are set to confirm a new partnership with Italian firm Errea – replacing Adidas, who have supplied United’s kit since 2014.

Wearing the three stripe brand, United rose from League One to the Premier League and then finished ninth in the top flight, before being relegated the following season.

“From the 2022-23 season, the club will work with a new technical kit partner, with the existing Adidas agreement to conclude,” a Blades club statement confirmed.

“Adidas have been providing the club’s first-team, academy, and women’s kits since 2014 and have been a key commercial and retail partner during one of the most successful periods in the club’s recent history which has seen two promotions and two seasons in the Premier League.

“The club would like to thank adidas for all their support and successful collaboration throughout the duration of the partnership.”

Paul Reeves, United’s head of commercial, said: “We have enjoyed a long-standing successful partnership with Adidas over the past 8 years.

Sheffield United have worn Adidas kits since 2014: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“We would like to thank the whole Adidas global team for the great work they have put into the kit design process and their amazing support throughout our partnership."

Alasdair Daggett, from Adidas, added: “Our journey with Sheffield United started in the 2014-15 season and over the course of eight seasons we have experienced together the 125th anniversary of the club, the League One Champions campaign and promotion to the Premier League.

“We have received some fantastic feedback from fans over the years, we can honestly say that it has been a pleasure and a joy to work with a club that has such a steep history in the global game, and we wish the club well for the future.”