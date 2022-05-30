Although some people are likely to view the plan as being an unnecessary risk, given the unprecedented number of injuries United suffered last season, the 44-year-old is convinced that reducing numbers brings numerous benefits.

Explaining the reasoning behind his decision, Heckingbottom told The Star: “We wanted to bring the numbers down and we’ve done that. I’m not saying we were but you don’t want a bloated group.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom wants to streamline his squad: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“In a way, I actually think it improves competition (for places) because everyone knows they are involved. You don’t have people here who feel as if it doesn’t matter what they do, that they are a long way off the eleven or matchday team.

“And it also enables you to use the money you have better, as far as I’m concerned anyway.”

United began the process of trimming some of the fat from their roster before being beaten by Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off semi-finals. Striker Lys Mousset, whose talent has been suffocated by injuries and an apparent lack of professionalism away from the pitch, was informed they would not be extending his contract towards the end of a loan spell with Salernitana.

David McGoldrick and Luke Freeman have also been allowed to pursue opportunities elsewhere, with United’s excellent development programme persuading Heckingbottom he can use home-grown youngsters as cover.

David McGoldrick and Lys Mousset are both leaving Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/ Sportimage