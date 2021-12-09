Paul Heckingbottom, who took charge of the Championship club last month, told The Star that talks aimed at ensuring some of its leading names remain at Bramall Lane next term are “on going” ahead of Monday’s game against Queens Park Rangers.

Captain Billy Sharp, David McGoldrick and Lys Mousset are among those entering the final stages of their agreements, with Chris Basham also scheduled to become a free agent shortly. Although senior figures at United have stressed they possess options on the overwhelming majority, including Basham, Heckingbottom is keen to address the issue before it becomes a problem.

“We are discussing some of them now,” he said, explaining why he chose not to reach any final conclusions during his first weeks as manager. “When you have been in for a short time, you want to see how people respond. Some of them will come with you and others will be frustrated at not playing as many minutes as they would like; that’s football, it happens everywhere.”

Paul Heckingbottom says contract talks with some of Sheffield United's biggest names are on-going: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

“We’re having to leave some good names out at the moment, some very good names in fact,” Heckingbottom added. “But what I can say is that we’ll always do the best thing for the football club, what is right for its long term interests.”

The pressure on United to conclude negotiations as quickly as possible has been exacerbated by the fact that four of their regular starters since being relegated from the Premier League are on loan. All of those arrangements - for Robin Olsen, Morgan Gibbs-White, Ben Davies and Conor Hourihane - expire in the summer. Adlene Guedioura, the only permanent signing made by Heckingbottom’s predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic, is also on a 12 month contract.

Speaking before he regained his place in United’s first choice eleven, Basham revealed he could be awarded an extension if he makes a certain number of appearances between now and May.

Morgan Gibbs White, on loan from Wolves, is set to leave Sheffield United at the end of the season: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

Having been handed the reins on a caretaker basis following Chris Wilder’s departure nine months ago, Heckingbottom witnessed first hand the disruption contractual uncertainty can cause when John Lundstram’s performances tailed-off as United fought in vain to preserve their top-flight status.

Wilder, who had tried to sell the midfielder during the winter transfer window, suspected he had already decided to join Rangers - where he was unveiled soon after United’s return to the Championship was confirmed.

“It’s on-going at the moment,” Heckingbottom said. “Our biggest focus, as you would expect though, is the next game.”

United are preparing for their meeting with Mark Warburton’s side in 10th, having won three matches in a row including their two under Heckingbottom. But they will be without Rhian Brewster after the diagnosis on the hamstring injury which forced him to miss last weekend’s visit to Cardiff City was revised.