Admitting United’s recruitment plans have been complicated by the number of postponements they have suffered in recent weeks - a situation which has left them facing a backlog of games over the coming month - Heckingbottom admits he “can not afford” to let anyone leave until the “picture becomes clearer.”

Although a delay could threaten his chances of beating Rangers and Blackburn Rovers to John Souttar’s signature, the 44-year-old believes many of United’s Championship rivals are also unlikely to enter the market until they have fully assessed the options at their disposal.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s visit to Derby County, Heckingbottom said: “I think a lot of clubs will do business late. There’s not a chance anyone will go out now. That’s because of the landscape.”

With the fall-out from the Covid-19 pandemic increasing the pressure on United to sell before they buy, Heckingbottom will hope an announcement that new dates have been confirmed their matches against Hull City and Middlesbrough will enable them to reach final decisions on which players are now surplus to requirements and those who must remain at Bramall Lane.

Despite possessing a surfeit of centre-forwards, United are woefully short of centre-halves - which the injury Jack Robinson appeared to suffer during last weekend’s FA Cup tie at Wolves could highlight further.

Paul Heckingbottom is hoping to reshape his Sheffield United squad this month: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

After missing out on James Hill, who recently joined AFC Bournemouth from Fleetwood Town, Heckingbottom is prepared to sell some of his strikers in order to help fund a bid for Souttar. But armed with a £16m cheque from Everton following Nathan Patterson’s move from Ibrox to Goodison Park, Rangers are set to step-up their interest in the Heart of Midlothian stopper, while Tony Mowbray is also understood to be monitoring his position at Tynecastle.

“We can’t leave ourselves short,” said Heckingbottom, whose employers have borrowed against the fee money they received when Aaron Ramsdale was sold to Arsenal in August. “That’s something we can’t do.”

Sheffield United face Derby County this weekend: Simon Bellis/Sportimage