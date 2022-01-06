The former Fleetwood Town defender last night moved to the Vitality Stadium, signing a four-and-a-half year contract with Scott Parker’s side after commanding a fee thought to be in the region of £1m.

United had also been monitoring Hill, whose father represented United during his own playing career, as they look to bolster their options at centre-half.

But Neill Blake, Bournemouth’s chief executive, believes both their position in the Championship table and Parker’s presence lured the youngster to the south coast.

AFC Bournemouth manager Scott Parker has made James Hill his first signing of the January transfer window: CARL RECINE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

United are 13th in the table, having played only once since beating Cardiff City at the beginning of last month. Parker’s men are first, four points clear of third placed Fulham but having contested two matches more than the Londoners who were beaten by United on December 20.

“We are delighted to have James on board,” Blake said. “He is a player who is a great fit for the club and I’m sure will prove to be a huge asset for us.”

James Hill, pictured in action for Fleetwood Town, had also interested Sheffield United before heading to the south coast: Ashley Western/MB Media/Getty Images

"Unsurprisingly there was a lot of interest in James and the fact he has chosen to come here speaks volumes for this club and the direction the team is moving in under Scott Parker,” continued Blake, providing a statement on Hill’s capture to Bournemouth’s official website.