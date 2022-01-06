Sheffield United: AFC Bournemouth explain why James Hill chose them despite interest from Bramall Lane
AFC Bournemouth have explained why they believe James Hill chose them over Championship rivals Sheffield United and a host of Premier League clubs.
The former Fleetwood Town defender last night moved to the Vitality Stadium, signing a four-and-a-half year contract with Scott Parker’s side after commanding a fee thought to be in the region of £1m.
United had also been monitoring Hill, whose father represented United during his own playing career, as they look to bolster their options at centre-half.
But Neill Blake, Bournemouth’s chief executive, believes both their position in the Championship table and Parker’s presence lured the youngster to the south coast.
United are 13th in the table, having played only once since beating Cardiff City at the beginning of last month. Parker’s men are first, four points clear of third placed Fulham but having contested two matches more than the Londoners who were beaten by United on December 20.
Read More
“We are delighted to have James on board,” Blake said. “He is a player who is a great fit for the club and I’m sure will prove to be a huge asset for us.”
"Unsurprisingly there was a lot of interest in James and the fact he has chosen to come here speaks volumes for this club and the direction the team is moving in under Scott Parker,” continued Blake, providing a statement on Hill’s capture to Bournemouth’s official website.
Hill, aged 19, became Town’s youngest ever player when he made his debut during an EFL Cup tie against Leicester City four years ago and has been capped by England at under-20 level.