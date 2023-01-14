Sheffield United "panicked" by Stoke City in Bramall Lane clash, claims boss Alex Neil

Stoke City manager Alex Neil insisted Sheffield United’s third goal against his side at Bramall Lane this afternoon was “harsh”, claiming the Blades were “panicked” a little by City’s improved press in the second half.

United consolidated their place in the Championship promotion race with a 3-1 victory over Neil’s side, but made harder work of it than many of their fans would have appreciated before Jayden Bogle’s late goal made things a little calmer around Bramall Lane.

Bogle had earlier got on the scoresheet in the first half, along with Iliman Ndiaye, before Nick Powell’s cross-cum-shot reduced the arrears in first-half injury time and gave Neil’s side something to build on in the second.

Stoke City manager Alex Neil looking dejected after the final whistle of the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield against Sheffield United: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

“I thought we were the team more likely to score in the second half,” Neil said, “but the third goal summed our fortune up lately. It wasn't creative, it was a tackle and rebounded off their lad and then he squared for a tap in.

"We got in really good areas, some of the crosses and set plays weren't particularly great. The first three, we hit the first man. I could try that Monday to Friday in training and they'd struggle to do that. It's hard to be positive about anything in the first half.

