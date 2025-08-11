Rhys Norrington-Davies jeers addressed as Sheffield United man singled out amid Bristol City battering

As he spotted his number 33 on the fourth official’s board and began the long trudge around the pitch to the Sheffield United dugout, you imagine Rhys Norrington-Davies wanted the Bramall Lane ground to swallow him up. The defender had endured a torrid time against Bristol City, but was far from alone.

It was the Welshman, though, who bore the brunt of the frustration, with ironic cheers punctuating the air as he was put out of his misery and replaced by Jack Robinson. There was a welcome show of support from the south stand as he made his way back to the safety of the dugout, but the cheers will have stung.

The 26-year-old is still trying to find his feet again after a horror spell of injuries, and was given the nod over Robinson - according to boss Ruben Selles - on the strength of his pre-season form.

But against City, who breezed to a 4-1 victory that could have been greater, he looked every inch a left-back playing out of position in the middle. By the time of Robinson’s 57th-minute introduction, the damage had been done.

"Rhys felt like that, Andre Brooks felt like that, Louie Barry felt like that,” said Selles, when asked about the reception to Norrington-Davies’ withdrawal. “And even Femi Seriki when he came off. It was not about an individual performance, it was us as a team.

"It would be too easy to point any fingers. If there is someone to blame, it's me. I am the man responsible, the one who prepared the team and decides the tactics we use, pick the line-up and the changes.

“The players try to do as much as they can. On Monday we will just sit and talk about the things we need to correct and we move forward. It would be useless for me to try and point any fingers."

Norrington-Davies’ display, and speculation linking Jack Robinson with a move to United’s Championship rivals Wrexham, will only increase the urgency of United’s centre-half search, with Ben Godfrey and Nils Zätterström, of Atalanta and Malmo respectively, two confirmed targets.

United were already light in that area before sanctioning the sale of Anel Ahmedhodzic to Feyenoord last week, with frustation evident amongst the Bramall Lane fan base and a chorus of boos greeting the full-time whistle as the Selles era got off to the worst possible start.

“They came here to see a good performance and to see the team try to chase a win, and they ended up with a bad feeling for everyone,” said Selles, when asked about the full-time jeers. “I'm never going to tell anyone what to say and if you see your team losing 4-1 at home, then you can understand the reaction.”