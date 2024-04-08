Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder was in optimistic mood over Jack Robinson’s injury against Chelsea, despite the sight of the Sheffield United skipper leaving Bramall Lane wearing a protective boot on Sunday night. The defender went down for treatment late in the game and was replaced, sparking concern amongst Unitedites.

A strong candidate for United’s player of the season award, despite the Blades’ defensive struggles this season, Robinson was recently made United’s skipper after Anel Ahmedhodzic was stripped of the armband but the sight of him limping off in the dying minutes against Chelsea was not a great one in a campaign marred with injury woe.

Robinson was later placed in a protective boot before he limped out of the stadium but Wilder attempted to play down any injury concern over his skipper ahead of next weekend’s trip to Brentford.

“I think he'll be alright,” Wilder said. He's a warrior so we'll assess him but I'm sure he'll be okay. He's limped out but I think it was just a bang.

“He's one of those players [who doesn't go down unless he's really hurt] so we'll give him enough time. He and they all need to recover, they'll sleep well because it's been a pretty tough week in terms of who we've played and what we've put into it.”