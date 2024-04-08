Sheffield United optimistic over “warrior” Jack Robinson's injury despite worrying sight after Chelsea draw
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chris Wilder was in optimistic mood over Jack Robinson’s injury against Chelsea, despite the sight of the Sheffield United skipper leaving Bramall Lane wearing a protective boot on Sunday night. The defender went down for treatment late in the game and was replaced, sparking concern amongst Unitedites.
A strong candidate for United’s player of the season award, despite the Blades’ defensive struggles this season, Robinson was recently made United’s skipper after Anel Ahmedhodzic was stripped of the armband but the sight of him limping off in the dying minutes against Chelsea was not a great one in a campaign marred with injury woe.
Robinson was later placed in a protective boot before he limped out of the stadium but Wilder attempted to play down any injury concern over his skipper ahead of next weekend’s trip to Brentford.
“I think he'll be alright,” Wilder said. He's a warrior so we'll assess him but I'm sure he'll be okay. He's limped out but I think it was just a bang.
“He's one of those players [who doesn't go down unless he's really hurt] so we'll give him enough time. He and they all need to recover, they'll sleep well because it's been a pretty tough week in terms of who we've played and what we've put into it.”
Sunday‘s dramatic draw with the Blues, sealed through Oli McBurnie’s injury-time finish, left United nine points adrift of fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest, albeit with a game in hand. Rock-bottom United make their first trip to Brentford’s new stadium this weekend for the first of seven remaining games that will determine their fate in the relegation scrap as they look to pull off the greatest of great escapes and avoid an instant return to the Championship.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.