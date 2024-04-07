1 . Ivo Grbic 5

Kept his place as expected despite his mistake at Liverpool on Thursday and it was noticeable that after his first passback from Trusty he took no chances and booted it straight out of play rather than risk further touches and another embarrassing episode. Left awfully exposed by his defence for Chelsea's opener but didn't face another shot in the first half. To my untrained eye I wonder if he did enough for Madueke's goal, seeming to shift his weight to the right before the shot flew past him to his left? Will have had flashbacks to Anfield when Bogle passed back and he took a heavy touch forcing him to slide in and concede a corner with Gallagher lurking