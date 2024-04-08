Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder has revealed that contract talks have begun between Sheffield United and Ben Osborn aimed at extending the utility player’s time at Bramall Lane. The 29-year-old was brought to United by Wilder back in 2019 after their promotion to the Premier League and he made his 127th appearance in Blades colours during last night’s battling draw with Chelsea.

After filling in at left wing-back in recent weeks Osborn started against Mauricio Pochettino’s side in midfield before reverting to the left-side role later on, with a couple of dangerous crosses threatening to cause havoc in the Chelsea box. Osborn’s versatility and commitment has endeared him to the majority of Unitedites, with his versatility offering a useful weapon for the Blades ahead of their expected return to the Championship.

Osborn signed a new one-year deal to remain at Bramall Lane in the summer after promotion and was scheduled to become a free agent in the summer alongside a host of his United teammates. But Wilder revealed that United have started discussions about keeping the former Nottingham Forest man in South Yorkshire.

“He's the water carrier, isn't he? He's brilliant,” Wilder said. “I'm not so sure why he thinks he can beat the Chelsea goalkeeper off his right peg, leaning back, in the 98th minute. He thinks he can stick it in the top corner. But yet again he's one that gives us everything and one we'll be looking at... he's been excellent since I came [back] in.

“I know what he's about, he's a team player. If he plays, he plays and if not he gives his best. Those are the players that are really invaluable to have around the place and do a job, wherever it is. We've got two left-backs out injured so we're asking Auston to do a job for us, but we know Ben can do a job in the middle of the park and his knowledge and understanding of the game was really good. I thought he was excellent in there with the three of them.”