Although United would not be drawn on the exact nature of the problem which saw Fleck require urgent medical treatment on the pitch, a visibly shaken Jokanovic told journalists that initial updates from the hospital where the 30-year-old was taken were encouraging.

Conceding that it had been difficult for United’s players to continue with the game following the worrying incident - they refused to celebrate after the final whistle despite winning 1-0 - Jokanovic said: “It is not an easy situation for anybody but John is a strong man. It wasn’t easy for the players to go on, of course because they were worried. We all were.

“I prefer not to talk about it too much, because this is not my area of expertise and I don’t want to make any mistakes. But he is in good hands and we expect and we hope that everything is going to be fine.”

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Norwood and John Egan react as Sheffield United team mate John Fleck is treated on the pitch after collapsing during the match against Reading: David Klein / Sportimage

A number of Fleck’s team mates, including goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and defender John Egan, urged paramedics onto the playing surface after becoming aware of their colleague’s predicament. With refereeing Andy Davies immediately calling a halt to proceedings, Fleck could be seen wearing an oxygen mask before being helped onto a stretcher.

Acknowledging there “seemed to be no physical contact around him”, Jokanovic continued: John is conscious and he is talking with the doctors and he is in good hands. We hope everything is going to be okay.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic has spoken about John Fleck's situation: David Klein / Sportimage

“I am not a doctor but the news is positive. I repeat, he is conscious and is in the best possible hands - very safe hands.”

Jayden Bogle had earlier scored the only goal of the contest at the beginning of the second period, as United ended a run of four matches without a win. The result lifts them to 16th in the Championship table ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Bristol City.