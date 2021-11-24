Rather than travel to the Select Car Leasing Stadium, where Jayden Bogle’s second-half strike proved enough to settle a contest overshadowed by John Fleck’s collapse, Ndiaye took part in United’s Premier League Cup fixture against Peterborough - scoring one of the three goals they scored en route to a draw in Cambridgeshire.

Asked why Ndiaye had featured for the under-23’s rather than the first team having started last weekend’s Championship stalemate with Coventry City, Jokanovic said: “Firstly, I did not need to give Iliman a rest because he played in this under-23 game. I played Iliman because he did not have enough minutes in the last few games, and because we have also just had an international break on top of that. There is nothing wrong with Iliman. He will be back soon and will be an important part of the squad.”

Ndiaye, aged 21, made his full debut for United earlier this season - scoring twice when Peterborough were brushed aside 6-2 at Bramall Lane in September. He had made 12 appearances since then, but was withdrawn during the interval of Saturday’s contest with City.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic has talked about Iliman Ndiaye: Adam Davy/PA Wire.