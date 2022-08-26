Sheffield United Player Ratings: How Blades fared at Luton as Oli McBurnie scores much-needed goal

The Blades trailed from the 10th minute but McBurnie’s volleyed strike sparked jubilant scenes in the away end and on the pitch. Neither side could go on to find a winner as United added two more injuries to their growing list of concerns.
Here’s how we rated Paul Heckingbottom’s men at Kenilworth Road…
1. Wes Foderingham 6
Looked less composed than normal in the first half as he came and flapped at a few crosses and then went down for some treatment in the second, leaving Blades fans looking nervously towards the bench and untried Amissah. He eventually made way for the youngster
2. George Baldock 6
Picked up a strange early booking for the crime of simply being stronger than his man in the tackle. Excellent defending late on to charge down a shot and protect sub keeper Amissah.
3. Chris Basham 7
Back in the side from the start with Anel Ahmedhodzic struggling to shake off a knock, Basham showed a few understandable signs of ring-rust but also his old self, getting across calmly to snuff out the danger in the first half before anyone else had even spotted it.
4. John Egan 6.5
Had a nervy early moment when he looked to head back to Foderingham and stumbled, having to scramble clear instead. Much more composed for McBurnie's goal, with a lovely flick on for the striker to volley home
