Sheffield United boss hints key change could return this season after West Brom experiment

Although United lost the game, Karlan Grant heading the winner just moments after coming off the bench to knock United out of the Carabao Cup, there were positive signs from the change of shape, with United’s midfield control early in the game forcing Baggies boss Steve Bruce to mirror the Blades’ approach for the second half.
Midfielder Oli Arblaster was particularly composed on his Blades bow, while fellow debutant James McAtee also showed impressive glimpses after being utilised at the point of a midfield diamond.
“There were lots of reasons behind it [the change of shape],” boss Paul Heckingbottom said.
“We’ve only got three fit centre-backs, so we’re light there and the shape helped us with that.
“We changed to that shape seven or eight times last season when pushing in games and it's something we have now spent a bit of time on.
“Now we have everyone in the building, we can reference back to it for how we want to play with it. We're not just randomly throwing things together.
“We also had a lot of attacking players who needed minutes, who were coming back, and it allowed us to get more of those on the pitch.
“The new players have now been in those positions and we can refer back to it in the future. We had a couple of days of training on it.
"We’ve done a bit of work.
"So it’s not just thrown together when we use it in the season.”