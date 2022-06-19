The former Watford and England under-21’s head coach is expected to be officially unveiled as Jamshedpur FC’s new manager, after agreeing terms with the Super League club.

Boothroyd joined United midway through last season, becoming a mentor and consultant to staff working within their youth programme. Although Mick Wadsworth performed a similar role before the 51-year-old’s appointment, Bramall Lane’s hierarchy will take their time before deciding whether to seek out a successor.

Derek Geary, who now directs United’s development system, is expected to be asked for his views alongside manager Paul Heckingbottom. He previously served as under-23’s coach before taking charge of first team affairs in November, being handed a wide-ranging brief to shape the entire club’s footballing strategy by owners United World.

Some of those players Boothroyd oversaw at international level are expected to be on display in September, when the Young Lions face Germany at United’s home stadium.

Having also completed spells with Colchester, Coventry City and Northampton Town, Boothroyd helped Ian Baraclough prepare for Northern Ireland’s recent Nations League games against Greece, Cyprus and Kosovo. United defender George Baldock was a member of the Greek squad which triumphed 1-0 at Windsor Park earlier this month.