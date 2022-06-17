The match, which forms a key part of the Young Lions’ preparations for next year’s European Championship finals, is scheduled to take place on Tuesday 27th September (kick-off 7.45pm) and comes five days after a visit to Italy.

Rhian Brewster celebrated a goal for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Lee Carsley, England’s head coach, is a former United assistant manager. Speaking ahead of the fixture, he welcomed the choice of venue for such an iconic fixture, saying: “England versus Germany is always a fixture to look forward to for any of our age groups and to be playing this latest chapter at a venue as historic as Bramall Lane will make this one even more special.”

United’s stadium, which originally opened as a cricket ground in 1855, is widely recognised as being the oldest major ground in the world to still be hosting professional football. It was the setting for the first ever contest to take place under floodlights and also the sport’s first ever tournament.

Players from United, including their record signing Rhian Brewster, have also played major roles for Carsley’s side over the past 12 months. Morgan Gibbs-White, who has now returned to Wolverhampton Wanderers following a hugely successful loan spell in South Yorkshire, has been one of their most influential performers and was recently invited to train with Gareth Southgate’s senior squad.

England head coach Lee Carsley on the touchline: Monday June 13, 2022.

United, who last hosted the under-21’s in March 2018, have also been named as one of the venues for next month’s UEFA Women’s Championships.

Tickets for the contest are now on sale via TheFA.com/tickets