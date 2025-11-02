Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was unimpressed by the penalty decision that went against his team in their 3-1 defeat to Derby County.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has admitted he has “lost quite a lot of faith” in the standard of officiating after a dubious penalty decision went against his team in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Derby County at Bramall Lane.

Already trailing 2-0 after Rams striker Carlton Morris had struck either side of the half-time interval, the former Luton Town man was given the opportunity to clinch his hat-trick just past the hour mark when Alex Matos was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the penalty area.

The former Chelsea midfielder was deemed to have handled the ball after being shoved over by Rams striker Patrick Agyemang, triggering a sense of confusion inside Bramall Lane. Morris stepped up and stroked the ball home to complete his treble and condemn United to a tenth league defeat of the season.

Although Wilder was far from pleased with the way in which his side performed, he could not hide his confusion over the penalty call, forcing him to admit that he is doubting the standard of officiating more than ever.

"I have just got to be so careful in terms of what I say," Wilder told SUTV. "As I say, I got off a charge that I didn't think I should have got off with and got cleared on it.

Wilder has ‘lost faith’ in officiating standards

"For me, I won't be speaking to anybody on it next week. Once the referee's report is in, I will get somebody else to do it because, for me, I have got to say I have lost quite a lot of faith in terms of the standard and the official sort of situation - not just the third goal but bits and pieces that were around it."

On how the game unfolded, the Blades boss added: "It's two games where we really should have taken a step forward from two really good, positive performances and results, but ultimately the game is decided in both boxes.

"We have helped them score their [first] two goals. The third goal, you can all make your decisions and make your minds up on that one.

"We have had enough bits, pieces and opportunities, first and second half, to score. We look okay at the top of the pitch; we are creating.

“It's difficult when teams come and counter-attack and sit in, but that's their prerogative and if they get a result, they should be commended and congratulated for that, and we have to find a way.”