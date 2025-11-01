Chris Wilder’s blunt response to Tom Cannon, Louie Barry Sheffield United absence questions after January transfer hint

Chris Wilder didn’t elaborate on his decision to omit Tom Cannon and Louie Barry from Sheffield United’s squad to face Derby County yesterday, after confirming that it was a purely selection-based decision. The pair were notable omissions from the matchday 20 that suffered a 3-0 reverse against the Rams.

Their positions on the bench were instead filled by youngsters Ryan One and Christian Nwachukwu, making his first appearance in a matchday squad since his January move from Bulgarian side Botev Plovdiv.

That decision raised eyebrows amongst Unitedites, with Wilder confirming afterwards that the pair were not omitted for fitness reasons. Cannon has struggled to justify his transfer fee since moving from Leicester City in January while Barry, signed on loan from Aston Villa by his predecessor and successor Ruben Selles, has flattered to deceive since arriving at Bramall Lane.

Asked about the situation with Cannon and Barry, Wilder simply answered: “No, I didn’t pick them.” Asked if he had not seen enough from them in training, he said simply: “It's my decision not to involve them today.”

Barry’s omission will do little to dampen speculation that United may try to cut short his loan in January, with Wilder keen to use the loan market to put his stamp back on a squad he reinherited from Selles after six straight defeats at the start of the season.

Somewhere near the top of his wishlist is understood to be a striker to take the pressure off Tyrese Campbell, after making specific reference to “a number nine” in his post-match press conference.

“It's boom or bust with everything, isn't it?” said Wilder. “Whether it's you guys [in the media] or everything else. We have to accept that and own that. One day we’re all right and we're going to get in the playoffs, and then all of a sudden we're going to go down.

“So I've got to keep quite calm about that and have my thought process on it. In terms of what we need to do in January, I think we totally understand that. I'm learning about players as well, through good times and bad times.

“So I did think we played a little bit safe. It's a demanding crowd here, which is absolutely fine. And rightly so in terms of what we've achieved over the last eight or nine years. There's an expectancy, and quite rightly so, and the players need to live up to that.

“There are certain bits and pieces in terms of how I want the team to look. Different ways of playing. Would I like a number nine? Yeah, to have that on the table to go to. We're chasing games tactically as well, because of the situation that we're in.

“We’re just trying to do something different to try and get back into the games. The players shouldn't be commended or congratulated about going to the end, even though they did. They would be incredibly criticised if they didn't.

“That's where I'm at with it. But conceding six goals in two games, you're not going to win many football matches. So the frustrating part about it is that there are a lot of layers to it.”