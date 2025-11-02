Derby County condemned Sheffield United to a tenth Championship defeat of the season with a 3-1 win at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Derby County head coach John Eustace refused to underestimate the magnitude of his side’s 3-1 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday, describing the Blades as “a really good team with a top manager”.

The Rams recorded their first victory over the Blades at Bramall Lane since 2011 via a hat-trick from summer signing Carlton Morris. After he opened the scoring with a first half header, he doubled the Rams’ lead immediately after half-time when he was gift-wrapped an opportunity by United midfielder Sydie Peck, whose pass sent him scampering free.

The former Luton Town striker completed his treble from the penalty spot with 63 minutes on the clock, condemning United, who pulled one back through Callum O’Hare ten minutes later, to a fifth Championship home defeat of the season.

Although United have struggled for positive results so far this term, losing ten of their first 13 league outings, Eustace refused to play down the achievement of his side scooping all three points.

Eustace reflects on Bramall Lane triumph

"I thought we were very good,” Eustace admitted, as quoted by Derbyshire Live. “We looked very solid defensively and always looked like a threat on the transition.

"We also played some decent football at times, which is good, but to come here and perform like we did against a really good team with a top manager was pleasing.

"Full credit to the group. I thought they were excellent."

The victory over the Blades marked a third win in a row for the Rams, who have now won two games on the road this term.

Eustace added: "I think every win is up there, do you know what I mean? To win home or away in the Championship is very difficult.

"We had some fantastic wins last season at some big moments, and the West Brom win earlier in the season was just as big as this. Every win is a big win."