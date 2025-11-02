Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has once again outlined his hunger to bring in a striker in the January transfer window.

For the first time since September 2012, three hat-tricks were scored in the Championship during the same round of fixtures over the weekend.

After former Sheffield United striker Kieffer Moore netted a brace to help Wrexham beat Coventry City 3-2 at the Racecourse Ground on Friday night, ending the Sky Blues’ unbeaten start to the season, Derby County’s Carlton Morris and Stoke City loanee Divin Mubama followed suit less than 24 hours later, each helping themselves to a hat-trick of their own.

Unfortunately for the Blades, Morris’ treble condemned them to a tenth Championship defeat of the season, sealing a 3-1 win for Derby at Bramall Lane.

The striker, who joined the Rams from Luton Town in June, opened the scoring in the first half, heading in from a corner, before being gift-wrapped a second by Blades midfielder Sydie Peck, who sent the former Barnsley man scampering free. He completed his treble from the penalty spot just past the hour mark.

Donning the No.9 shirt on his back, Morris reminded Chris Wilder of what he believes his side is missing most.

The United manager said post-match: “There are certain bits and pieces in terms of how I want the team to look. Different ways of playing. Would I like a No.9? Yes, to have that on the table to go to.

“We're chasing games tactically as well, because of the situation that we're in. We’re just trying to do something different to try and get back into the games.”

Carlton Morris put Sheffield United to the sword at Bramall Lane. | Getty Images

It is understood Wilder has put a striker somewhere near the top of his wish list ahead of the upcoming January transfer window in a desperate attempt to try and ease some of the pressure on Tyrese Campbell.

Although Danny Ings was drafted in during the summer, signing on a free transfer, he is still yet to get off the mark in United colours, failing to score in his first seven appearances. However, in his defence, he has only been handed one start.

Wilder’s decision to reference the need for a No.9 post-match felt particularly telling. After allowing Moore to leave in the summer, the Blades failed to bring in a like-for-like replacement to give themselves a different type of option at the top end of the pitch.

Wilder would have pushed for McBurnie deal

Had Wilder been in charge at Bramall Lane during the summer, he admitted last month he would have pushed for the Blades to try and re-sign Oli McBurnie. He was of interest to the S2 outfit, but he joined Hull City instead.

Ahead of the Blades’ 1-0 defeat to Hull last month, Wilder said: “He should have a red and white shirt on in my opinion, and he was available. There was always talk about Kieffer going, and I think everyone recognises the horses-for-courses nature of it.

“Different ways of playing and different forwards I've always gone with.”

Chris Wilder has referenced the need to bring a striker in. | Simon Bellis / Sportimage.

He added: “There was always a chance that Kieffer would go in the summer, especially when the deal was made and became available. Obviously, I wasn’t here at the time, but speaking to Steve [Bettis], Kieffer wanted to go (to Wrexham), and the new manager didn’t feel he was part of the plan, so it was a good bit of business by Steve.

“Kieffer got an extended deal, and I think he got a couple more quid as well. I’m not being critical of him because he contributed to our 92 points last season, but I would have always been looking for a No.9, and Oli was available.”

McBurnie, despite missing each of Hull’s last three matches, has made a brilliant start to the season in amber and black, scoring seven goals in his first 11 appearances for the club in league and cup.

Having scored just ten goals in their opening 13 league games this season, and firing blanks in six of them, it is easy to understand why Wilder is already documenting the need for United to sign a striker in the New Year.