Rhian Bewster made his first return to Bramall Lane since leaving Sheffield United in the summer in Derby County’s 3-1 win on Saturday.

Derby County striker Rhian Brewster has thanked Sheffield United’s supporters for the warm welcome he received after returning to Bramall Lane on Saturday for the first time since leaving the club during the summer.

Brewster appeared as a second half substitute for the Rams on Saturday afternoon as they recorded their first victory in S2 since 2011 with a 3-1 triumph, inspired by a hat-trick from Carlton Morris.

Brewster, who spent five years at Bramall Lane, left the club after failing to agree terms on a new contract and joined Championship counterparts Derby on a two-year deal. The 25-year-old made 119 appearances for the Blades, scoring nine goals.

Given a warm reception by the home fans after coming off the bench with 73 minutes on the clock to replace fellow former Blade Ben Brereton Díaz, Brewster took to social media after the match to thank the Blades supporters for their classy touch and wish his former club well for the remainder of the campaign.

Posting on Instagram, Brewster said: “Great win today! It was good to be back at the Lane and to receive such a warm welcome from the fans.

“Wishing the Blades the best of luck for the rest of the season and, as always, the away support was incredible. Bring on next week.”

The Rams strolled their way to a third successive Championship win for the first time this season via a treble from Morris, who scored his opener before the break, heading in from a corner, before he was gift-wrapped a second by Blades midfielder Sydie Peck immediately after the interval.

Morris then sealed his first career hat-trick shortly after the hour mark when he converted from the penalty spot, after Blades midfielder Alex Matos was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box after being shoved to the turf by Rams striker Patrick Agyemang.