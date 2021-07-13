A new season ahead, a new manager and now a new home kit to accompany the club’s new away shirt. It won’t be long before fans have some new signings to get excited about as well after Slavisa Jokanovic confirmed the process of strengthening the squad is already underway.

Here are the latest headlines from Bramall Lane.

Fresh faces

A Sheffield United fan shows their support during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Burnley at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic has confirmed the process of strengthening his squad is already underway after acknowledging reinforcements are required before the start of the new season.

Another new kit

Following last week’s unveiling of the Blades’ new black and silver away shirt – which was worn for the first time in the weekend friendly against Europa Point in Spain – Sheffield United home shirt for next season has also been revealed.

Some fans have already had their say – and it seems to have gone down pretty well, with one supporter claiming it could even go down as a classic kit.

Derek Geary on Kyle Walker

Former Sheffield United favourite Derek Geary has recalled the rise of Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker after he helped his country reach the final of a major tournament.

The pair played together in the 2008/09 season and Geary claimed he took the rapid full-back under his wing.