Black pinstripes but STILL no striped back - Sheffield United unveil new home shirt for 2021/22 season

Modelled by a number of Blades players, including skipper Billy Sharp, the shirt features a classy black pinstripe between the traditional red and white stripes, but the back of the shirt will once again be solid red.

Once again made by German giants Adidas the shirt features a Blades motif on the back of the neck and the black logo of new sponsors, Randox Health.

The launch follows last week’s unveiling of the Blades’ new black and silver away shirt, which was worn for the first time in the weekend friendly against Europa Point in Spain.

Billy Sharp models the new Sheffield United home shirt (Sheffield United)

United are expected to wear their new home strip in one of their pre-season games, before debuting it for the first time in competitive action on the first day of the season at home to Birmingham City.