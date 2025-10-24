Sheffield United have made steady progress since Chris Wilder returned to the club - and Paul Heckingbottom has been impressed by one particular element.

Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom has been impressed by the way in which Sheffield United have improved from a defensive point of view ahead of Friday night’s Championship clash at Deepdale.

United, who be will make their second trip to Lancashire in the space of just 72 hours, will be eyeing a third successive win for the first time since February. They climbed out of the drop zone for the first time this season with a 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Wednesday night.

The Blades have gradually improved since manager Chris Wilder returned to the club last month, replacing Rubén Sellés, who was sacked after just six games, although results have taken a little while to go their way.

United have not been as suspect defensively, conceding just two goals in their last three games, and that is one notable improvement that has not gone unnoticed by Heckingbottom, who has praised the improvements his former side have made in recent weeks.

What Heckingbottom has said about Blades’ improvements

“Yes, a long way to go, but they'll certainly be coming to us with much more confidence,” said Heckingbottom, as quoted by the Lancashire Post. “I think the biggest thing I've seen since Chris has gone back in, and it's not just the last two games because they've won, I think they've tightened up defensively.

“They don't look to be giving up as many chances now. A bit more aggression about them and how they're going to play.

“As much as Rubén played in his system and the counter-press was there at the top end, I felt they were giving a lot of chances away whereas they seem to have dealt with that now.”