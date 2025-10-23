Additional trust in Chris Wilder can help ownership make up for summer mistakes

Alan Biggs on Sheffield United’s ownership learning from their mistakes

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s one thing to admit a mistake, it’s another to learn from it.

Sheffield United’s board of American investors have been heavily criticised for the managerial madness of last summer and rightly so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bringing Chris Wilder back was only the first part of rectifying it.

They had to follow up by placing far more trust in him than when, inexplicably, they surveyed last season’s near miss on a largely unexpected promotion attempt and decided to go in a “different direction.”

That certainly seems to be the case from an unsolicited aside to me from the Blades boss last Saturday night after collecting his first home points & the club’s first at the fifth attempt.

“The owners’ attitude towards me coming back has been first class,” he said. “They’ve trusted me to turn it round.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Or, in other words, turn it back to the stable platform of before. Which will only happen for the longer term if that faith is maintained.

I think we can dampen down any doubts on that score.

It’s true there are times when managers trot out platitudes to their employers for political expediency.

But Wilder has never been given to that sort of approach, having veered dangerously in the opposite direction on occasions in the past, and I detect he genuinely feels he has a free hand.

And so he should. Maybe it’s significant too that talk of employing a head of football above him has melted away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder has felt privately from the restart that the board would be better off saving their money; that he and chief executive Stephen Bettis could plot the course between them.

That seems to be the established modus operandi, with Bettis confirming on Radio Sheffield recently that he and the manager had already structured their approach to the January window.

In turn, this plays to Wilder’s strengths as the person best equipped at the club to take an overview and drive it forward.

Maybe he will also see part of his role as educating novice club owners on how football works best when the professionals are allowed to get on with the job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing here ahead of the midweek trip to Blackburn and hoping not to tempt fate with the view that the first steps to recovery are underway.

Suspect it’ll be gradual rather than meteoric, but convinced it’ll happen.