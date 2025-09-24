Gustavo Hamer is already dangerously close to being slapped with a one-match suspension.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United ace Gustavo Hamer will find himself walking a disciplinary tightrope when the Blades face Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The former Coventry City man collected his fourth yellow card of the Championship campaign during last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic at Bramall Lane, meaning he is dangerously close to being suspended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EFL rules state that any player who accumulates five yellow cards within their team’s opening 19 league fixtures must serve a one-match suspension.

After being booked in the defeats to Swansea City, Millwall and Middlesbrough prior to the September international break, Hamer collected his fourth yellow card of the season shortly before half-time in the aforementioned defeat to the Addicks.

The midfield ace was furious at the decision, likewise Blades boss Chris Wilder. It was a soft foul he was deemed to have committed and the reaction of the home faithful in the stands told its own story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamer must try and stay out of trouble

Nevertheless, Hamer must be on his best behaviour between now and the Blades’ 19th Championship game of the season against Stoke City at Bramall Lane on December 6 if he is to try and avoid a one-match suspension.

Having amassed four yellow cards in his first six appearances this season, the balance of probabilities suggest he will be unable to keep himself out of the referee’s notebook until that particular juncture has passed. For every five yellow cards earned, an additional match is added to the suspension, meaning the risk of collecting ten yellow cards will trigger a two-match ban and 15 yellows will equal a three-match ban.

The cut-off point to avoid being handed a two-match ban in the Championship is not until the 37th round of fixtures.

Hamer collected 13 bookings in the Championship last season, meaning he missed three games through suspension. He earned his first five yellow cards 11 games into last season’s Championship campaign.