The latest Sheffield United news as the Championship season with new boss Ruben Selles gets closer.

New reports suggest the signing of defensive midfielder Djibril Soumare is edging nearer to completion with the SC Braga player travelling to Sheffield this week to complete a medical, according to Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

Soumare is waiting for his visa to be approved, and once that is sorted, he is then going to travel to complete his loan move to Bramall Lane.

O Jogo also say the 22-year-old will sign on an initial loan deal, but it will become permanent if the Blades achieve promotion to the Premier League.

The reported cost of a permanent deal for Soumare will be around £8.6m, which would be easily covered if Ruben Selles’ side gained Premier League status.

It is believed that after spending last season on loan at CD Nacional, Braga don’t see the Senegalese midfielder as a player to contribute heavily for them this coming season and have been happy to negotiate his exit to the Championship.

Winger target set for Rangers move

An attacker Sheffield United were keen on signing this summer was Oliver Antman from Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

But reports coming out of Scotland suggest the winger is set to join Rangers.

The 23-year-old, who has scored six goals and made 16 assists in his 36 appearances at the Dutch club, is close to moving to the Scottish Premiership after Rangers reached an “agreement” with his club.

With Sheffield United likely to miss out on the Finland international, Selles and the club will have to search for other targets to add depth to the Blades attack this summer.

Blades to play friendly against Premier League side

Sheffield United have kept their options open for their last week before the season begins, and they will now face a Premier League side in a game that will be played abroad, The Star understands.

The game will be played behind closed doors with no supporters present as Selles wants his side to be exposed to an increased challenge after a serene pre-season schedule so far this summer.

There was a lot of talk surrounding the possibility of the Blades facing Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr side in Austria but it did not come to fruition due to logistics.

The game is being played away from Bramall Lane as the newly relaid pitch is being readied for the first game of the season at home to Bristol City on 9 August.