Sheffield United fans need little reminding of their recent slump in form and performances must improve if they are to end their play-off hoodoo. Chris Wilder’s side have won two of their last three but all in all, April has been miserable with the Blades dropping from first to third in the blink of an eye.

United host Blackburn Rovers on Saturday and victory would paint a more optimistic picture, however, with three wins from four going into the play-offs a decent run. And fortunately for the third-placed Blades, few below them have been pulling up trees in recent weeks either.

So many factors go into deciding the play-offs but historically, momentum has been important and United will be keen to enter next month’s four-tean mini-tournament in good form. Below, The Star has taken a look at how they rack up against the current top-10 over the last six games.

1 . Leeds United Current position: 1st | Six-game form: DWWWWW | Points: 16