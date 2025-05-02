Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackburn Rovers could be the team facing Sheffield United in the play-offs if they manage to get a win at Bramall Lane on Saturday

Sheffield United will not be allowed to be distracted by what Blackburn Rovers need when they come to Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Rovers are still in the hunt for a play-off place and indeed, should they finish sixth, would go on to face the Blades in the two-legged semi-final.

Manager Chris Wilder doesn’t appear to be preparing to let the last game of the regular season be a procession from his side’s point of view and while he recognises that Blackburn hold a threat, not least because of what is at stake, a big crowd at Bramall Lane will be expecting the Blades to finish in a positive manner.

“Well, you know they have good players, so they wouldn't have got to the position that they got to from the start if they didn't,” said Wilder. “[They had] a change of manager, and maybe from Valérien Ismaël's point of view, getting his fingerprints on it, and putting his own messages towards his players, sometimes takes time. They have had good players right away through the campaign, and are maybe one of the only teams really, I would say, them and Millwall, that have not really stuttered recently in this sort of period and picked up some big wins.”

Harrison Burrows of Sheffield United scoring his sides opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park, Blackburn. Simon Bellis / Sportimage | Sportimage

Rovers head to South Yorkshire in good form. After a run of eight games without a win, a late burst of four victories on the trot, coupled with sketchy results from the other teams battling for the top six, has given former Barnsley boss Ismaël's outfit an opportunity that many thought had been thrown away.

Wilder added: “That's the challenge ahead of us, and obviously, what they've got to play for as well. But at home, us in the position that we're in, the points tally that we've got, we're confident if we can produce one of our better performances, that we have the opportunity to win. But of course, there’s definitely something on it for them, and we have all looked at the permutations, what can happen if they win, and maybe the outcome of a positive result for them.

“But there's nothing in that from our point of view, we're full tilt, there's places be played for, there's 30,000 supporters to, maybe appease is not the right word, to maybe reward for the backing that we've had at home and away, and we're on our own patch. And whatever the game, whatever competition is, whatever time of the year, the attitude has to say, consistent.”

Who will Sheffield United face in the Championship play-off semi-final?

That battle for a place in the top six goes right down to the wire on Saturday, with sixth place set to face Sheffield United in the play-offs.

Middlesbrough have to beat Coventry if they are to make it into the top six but could be relying on Millwall and Blackburn losing. However, if they win and Bristol City lose while only one of Millwall or Blackburn win then Boro could make it.

Coventry City’s battle is a little simpler - a win against Boro would do it but a draw would be enough if neither Millwall and Blackburn win their matches or Bristol City lose and one of Blackburn or Millwall fail to win.

Bristol City will also be home and dry if they beat relegation-threatened Preston at home, though they could draw and still manage it if things go their way elsewhere.

Blackburn have to win at Bramall Lane but they need also two of Bristol City, Coventry and Millwall to lose.

If Millwall manage to beat title-chasing Burnley they could make it but they need either Bristol City or Coventry to draw or lose. A draw could secure a place but that is reliant on a win plus Bristol City losing by five goals and Blackburn fail to win.