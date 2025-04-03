Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alan Biggs on the factors that will hold Sheffield United in good stead next season

For all the tantalising uncertainty of where Sheffield United will be playing their football next season, you can be sure of one thing.

Chris Wilder will already be ahead of the game. Staying ahead obviously depends on the effectiveness of recruitment plans, particularly for the extreme challenge of the Premier League.

But one recurring feature of his management is that his strategy will be well advanced for either event. And one vital component of this is Steve Bettis not only continuing as chief executive but also having a place on the board to strengthen his successful alliance with the manager. That’s continuity.

Standing still in football, waiting to see what league you will be in, is not an option. Or shouldn’t be. United under Wilder is not a club that makes it up as it goes along, even if he’s been forced to by harsh economics on occasions - as per last summer’s dangerously late recruitment catch-up making what’s followed all the more remarkable.

Ok, he’s been party to a couple of top flight relegations. All the more reason why, with new owners in place, the blueprint to engineer a lasting future in elite company will already be in place. The essential behind this is that the Blades manager, who has forged a genuinely good relationship with the COH Sports group, is likely to have a good idea of his budget.

Make that budgets plural - one for promotion and one for staying down in the Championship. And the key is that neither event puts the club in jeopardy if the planning is far-sighted and not just for today.

It all means a juggling exercise for chief scout Jamie Hoyland, the former United midfielder who returned to the club as replacement for the highly respected Paul Mitchell.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder will chief scout Jamie Hoyland (left) and Head of Recruitment Mikey Allen (right) | Sheffield United

I was often told by Mitch that he had two lists of targets for these sort of circumstances, players under scrutiny for either eventuality. Hoyland will be operating to a similar brief and knowing what you can or can’t spend is crucial to the process.

Apparently the new owners intend to stay low profile and their end-game strategy, if there is one, is unknown. But their interests are clearly and entirely motivated at this point by the prospect of establishing the Blades in the Premier League.

I would not expect lavish promotion spending to the order of £100m plus as per Burnley and Ipswich in recent years. But those sprees failed anyway. While United undoubtedly have more muscle than previously, smart trading will be the order of the day.