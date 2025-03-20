Sheffield United confirm two latest board additions as familiar face given seat at table

Sheffield United have confirmed the latest two names to join the Bramall Lane board - with one a very familiar face already to Blades fans. Three names had already been added to the United board of directors after COH Sports completed their takeover just before Christmas, in Joe Russo, Len Komoroski and Terry Ahern.

Now they will be joined by Pejman Nozad, the co-founder and managing partner of leading venture capital firm Pear VC, and current chief executive Stephen Bettis, who played a key role in Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy’s purchase of the Blades from Prince Abdullah and impressed the Americans during the process.

The pair have become investors in COH Sports as well as Blades directors, with a joint statement from Rosen and Eltoukhy reading: "We are delighted to welcome Pejman and Stephen to the board of directors of Sheffield United football club.

"An important element of ensuring Sheffield United football club can compete in the top-flight of English football is having the highest quality team not just on the pitch but in the boardroom as well.

"Pejman brings a wealth of investment expertise and is deeply skilled at growing and scaling operations. Combined this with a deep understanding of football he is the perfect fit for Sheffield United.

"Stephen's track record speaks for itself, and we have very much enjoyed working with him since becoming owners of the club. His place on the board will ensure the running of the club goes from strength to strength."