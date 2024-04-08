Jamie Hoyland Sheffield United return clarified ahead of huge transfer market summer
Jamie Hoyland, the former Sheffield United player and coach, has confirmed his return to Bramall Lane. The Star revealed recently that the Blades were set to appoint the ex-midfielder to a key recruitment role ahead of a transfer window boss Chris Wilder has described as the most important in the last decade.
After a spell coaching with United’s academy Sheffield-born Blades fan Hoyland transitioned into scouting, working for the FA before beginning a long association with Everton. During his seven years at Goodison Park he was involved in the signings of Dom Calvert-Lewin - ironically from United - and Jarrad Branthwaite, amongst others, before his seven-year spell with the Toffees came to an end last summer.
Hoyland subsequently worked with West Ham before starting work last week as United’s new chief scout amid a restructuring of the recruitment department. Hoyland, the son of former Blades player Tommy, has confirmed his role on social media, describing it as “exciting news”.
The Blades are still keen to appoint a new head of recruitment after Paul Mitchell’s departure earlier this year, with the department highlighted as a key one during recent talks between boss Chris Wilder and owner Prince Abdullah.
"Regardless of what division we're in, it will be the most important window for the last nine or 10 years," said Wilder recently. "We have to get it right in a lot of ways. Obviously the ability but most importantly for me is from a cultural and attitude point of view, in terms of what this team needs to get back to looking like.”
