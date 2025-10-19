Sheffield United clinched their first Championship home win of the season on Saturday with a 1-0 triumph over Watford.

After losing each of their first four outings at Bramall Lane for the first time in 71 years, United avoided the embarrassment of becoming the first second tier team to lose nine of their opening ten league games since Oldham Athletic all the way back in 1928.

Callum O’Hare was the man on hand to score the winner, stabbing Andre Brooks’ attempted effort over the line 14 minutes into the second half.

Although Watford, who were under the stewardship of Javi Gracia for the first time since his return to the club earlier this month, pushed for an equaliser, going the closest when Imran Louza clipped the crossbar, United held on to secure a victory they deserved.

The Blades recorded a higher xG (expected goals) and registered more shots than the Hornets, who are still without an away win since February.

With performances having improved since Chris Wilder’s return to the club last month, United had been unlucky not to have amassed more than the three points they had earned prior to the October international break. They were particularly unfortunate to walk away from their 1-0 defeat to Hull City at the MKM Stadium just over a fortnight ago empty-handed.

However, now the Blades have secured their maiden home win of the campaign and climbed off the bottom of the table, Wilder will be hoping the victory over his former club turns out to be a watershed moment in his players’ bid to start climbing the table after a disastrous start.

Although back-to-back away games are on the horizon for the Blades this coming week, it is at Bramall Lane where they will now be really hoping to turn the screw. Their form in S2 last season was the backbone of their success, with their 23 home league games producing 15 victories.

Wilder wants to make life uncomfortable for visitors to Bramall Lane

And ahead of the win over Watford, Wilder highlighted the importance of United turning Bramall Lane back into a fortress again.

Speaking on Friday, Wilder said: "Certainly, this is our home and we want to make it as difficult as possible for teams to come and play. We have to play in a certain way, and I saw signs against Southampton.

“As I said, a few things went against us that night, but they kept going right to the end.”

After getting the better of Watford to secure their first Championship home win of the season last term, the Blades refused to look back, winning nine home games on the spin without conceding a single goal.

It was an extraordinary achievement, and it will take something special for the Blades to replicate something close to it again this season. That aforementioned run was, as a side note, sealed by O’Hare’s determination and perseverance, forcing an own-goal by former Hornets goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.

O’Hare’s winner on Saturday, although it was definitely his this time, was hardly the best goal he has ever scored in his career, but it could rank as one of the most important if the Blades are to build on what was their fourth successive triumph over the Hornets and push forward from this moment onwards.

Fortunes can change in the blink of an eye in football, particularly in the Championship, and United will be hoping that turns out to be the case in regards to their home form. A strong run of results on home soil, coupled with some encouraging results on the road, will only see the Blades move in one direction.